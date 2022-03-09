SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $516.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.78. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

