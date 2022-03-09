SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0148

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and $483.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00236222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.45 or 0.00565205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,262,874 coins and its circulating supply is 123,229,645 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.