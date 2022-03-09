Systelligence LLC Has $27.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Systelligence LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 7.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 231,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 20,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

