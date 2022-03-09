Systelligence LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,879 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 389,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.