Tarang Amin Sells 30,425 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

