Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Targa Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $72.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

