Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.03

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 39297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

