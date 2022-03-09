TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

