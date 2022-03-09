Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.