TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 44,000 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.68% of 21Vianet Group worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,947 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 888,420 shares in the last quarter.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 76,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,239. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.24.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

