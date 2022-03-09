TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz Sells 16,517 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47.
Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.55 and a 1-year high of C$73.17. The firm has a market cap of C$70.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.
About TC Energy (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.