TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $13.30. TDCX shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 438 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

