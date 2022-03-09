Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.
Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 94.35 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £174.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.15.
