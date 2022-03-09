Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 94.35 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £174.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.15.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

