TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.07 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,397,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 135,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

