Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.25

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TMPL opened at GBX 1,077.60 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,196.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of £710.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 992 ($13.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.28 ($16.76).

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.