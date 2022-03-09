Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.25

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TMPL opened at GBX 1,077.60 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,196.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of £710.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 992 ($13.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.28 ($16.76).
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
