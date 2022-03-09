Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.
Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 169,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.