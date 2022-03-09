Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.

Shares of TEI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 169,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

