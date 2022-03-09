Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

TEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 225.92 ($2.96) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.64. The stock has a market cap of £154.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

