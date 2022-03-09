Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.50

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

