Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.32 Million

Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $739.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the lowest is $720.50 million. Teradyne reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 143,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.