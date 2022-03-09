The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,055,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,733. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

