The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 49.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $358.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.87 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

