The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO John Murphy Sells 154,080 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88.

KO stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

