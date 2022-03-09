The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,050 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.07) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($39.83) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,033.85 ($52.85).

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,753 ($22.97). 510,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.13. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

