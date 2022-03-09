The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

PGR opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

