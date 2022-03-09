The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,611. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

