The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

TKR traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. 8,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,854. Timken has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

