The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

