TheStreet Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to C+

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $70.59 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.34 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

