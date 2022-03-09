ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDUP stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

