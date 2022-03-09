Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 32,153 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Flushing Financial worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $704.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

