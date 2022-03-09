Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.