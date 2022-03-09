Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

