Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.61. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.59 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $1,890,905. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

