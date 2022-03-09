Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.