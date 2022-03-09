Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,220 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cabot were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cabot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.