Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

