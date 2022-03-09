Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.