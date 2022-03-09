Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.55

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 1196136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
