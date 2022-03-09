TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT (Get Rating)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.