Tim Jones Purchases 1,116 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £9,943.56 ($13,028.77).

TET opened at GBX 918 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.86 million and a PE ratio of 36.87. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,100.73.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

