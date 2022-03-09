Tonya Austin Sells 1,409 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

