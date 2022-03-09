Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$110.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at C$96.32 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.30 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$102.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.