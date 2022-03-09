Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$7.61. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 130,833 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market cap of C$313.70 million and a P/E ratio of -102.86.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
