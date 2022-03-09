Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.96.

Shares of TOU opened at C$52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$22.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

