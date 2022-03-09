Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.
Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.
About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.