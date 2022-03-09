Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

