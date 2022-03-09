TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,711,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,480,000 after buying an additional 170,147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 349,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
