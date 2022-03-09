TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 127,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

