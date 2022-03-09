TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.32 and a 200 day moving average of $415.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

