TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.77. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

