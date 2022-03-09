Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 10.4%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.32 and last traded at $67.76. Approximately 294,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,903,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after buying an additional 1,494,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.